Armed robbery by person claiming cheap iPhone sale

- Gwinnett County police are asking for help in identifying three suspects in an armed robbery involving a bogus false sale of cheap iPhones, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 13 beside the QuikTrip at 6182 South Norcross Tucker Road in unincorporated Tucker.

The victim says he arranged to buy two iPhone 7's through the Offer Up app for $350 each, which is hundreds of dollars below retail price. The victim and seller agreed to meet at the QuikTrip, and the victim brought a friend along.

When the two met, the victim wanted to do the exchange inside the gas station, so they went inside near the bathrooms to talk. The victim told police the suspect didn't believe they had cash, so they walked out together for the deal.

The victim told police the suspect walked over to another man and woman, and when the victim showed them the cash, the male pulled a gun and asked for the victim and their friend's money and possessions.

Police say the suspects allegedly took their wallets, cash, and credit cards. They were last seen fleeing through the walkway that connects to the Gwinnett Station Apartment Complex.

Authorities released the following descriptions of the suspects.

• Suspect #1: (seller, images included) black male, appx 5 ft 6 inches, 145-150 lbs., white t-shirt, identified himself as “Lil J”

• Suspect #2: black male, appx 5 ft 10 inches to 6 ft, 170 lbs., low cut hair in a fade/Mohawk, blue shirt, black jeans

• Suspect #3: Hispanic female, appx 5 ft 5 inches, 160-170 lbs, light complexion, long dark hair, black shirt, blue jean shorts, pink purse

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. You can also text your tip to “Crimes” (274637). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 17-043794