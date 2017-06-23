Garth Brooks to perform first concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

- Garth Brooks will perform the inaugural concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The 5-time CMA Entertainer of the Year will team up with Trisha Yearwood for the first concert at the new Atlanta stadium.

Officials: Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be ready

Tickets go on sale on Friday June 30 at 10:00am. There is a 8 ticket limit. You can purchase tickets on ticketmaster.com or by calling their express line. There will not be sales at the venue box office.

Atlanta United to play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in September

Atlanta United announced the rescheduling of three matches, all to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium over the final two months of the 2017 MLS Regular Season.

Two matches originally scheduled in August will now be played on Wednesday, Sept. 20 (against LA Galaxy) and Tuesday, Oct. 3 (against Minnesota United).

Arthur Blank, Kasim Reed unveil plans for Georgia Dome site