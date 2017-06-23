Burgers with Buck: King and Duke

- Let’s be honest, enjoying a delicious burger the like ‘The Duke’ at King and Duke in Buckhead is like a reward in and of itself, but to do it to benefit a great cause like The Giving Kitchen…that’s is the stuff of dreams.

Let’s start with The Duke Burger (which by the way has nothing to do with John Wayne). The restaurant is named for characters from Mark Twain’s, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. OK, back to the Duke. It begins with a huge nine ounce patty that is a blend of brisket and chuck and is ground in-house, daily. Underneath the patty is a house made pickle aioli made from their homemade bread and butter pickles. On top, smoked and caramelized onions and whipped blue cheese.

Located in the heart of Buckhead at the corner of Peachtree and West Paces Ferry, King and Duke is a part of the Ford Fry restaurant group. It is certainly not a burger joint, but they know if there is a burger on the menu, it better be very well done (and I’m not talking about cooking temperature), and the Duke definitely fits the bill.

And the great thing about this weekend is you have a chance to not only try the Duke, but four other critically acclaimed local burgers all under one roof as a part of their patio party. Great burgers for a great cause…does it get any better?

For more information about the patio party go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/king-duke-patio-party-five-chefs-five-burgers-tickets-34978274962, and to find out more about the Giving Kitchen go to https://thegivingkitchen.org/.

For more information on King and Duke, including the menu and hours of operation, go to their website http://www.kinganddukeatl.com/.

