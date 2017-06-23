Police: Cars, homes vandalized in Fulton County neighborhood

Posted: Jun 23 2017 07:55AM EDT

Updated: Jun 23 2017 08:34AM EDT

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are the scene in Fulton County where a handful of cars and homes were vandalized early Friday morning.

"This is ridiculous, this has never happened in this neighborhood before," said Ina Myers, who lives in the Flat Shoals Estates subdivision in Riverdale.

According to Myers, her neighbor went outside around 6:30 a.m. and saw a number houses, garages and cars spray-painted along Beethoven Circle. 

Police told FOX 5 more than 15 homes and vehicles were hit, and they believe the vandalism is gang related. 

"We've had no gang activity before," Myers told FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell. "Apparently somebody in the neighborhood upset somebody."

Several of the spray-painted homes and cars displayed the word "crip" on them. 

