Police: Cars, homes vandalized in Fulton County neighborhood

- Police are the scene in Fulton County where a handful of cars and homes were vandalized early Friday morning.

Multiple cars, homes vandalized in S. Fulton Co neighborhood. Police are on scene @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/JsXSRTRRLE — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) June 23, 2017

"This is ridiculous, this has never happened in this neighborhood before," said Ina Myers, who lives in the Flat Shoals Estates subdivision in Riverdale.

According to Myers, her neighbor went outside around 6:30 a.m. and saw a number houses, garages and cars spray-painted along Beethoven Circle.

Fulton Co Police on scene inside Flat Shoals Estates after multiple homes, cars are vandalized with profanity, gang terms @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/TVmXdn1fqB — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) June 23, 2017

Police told FOX 5 more than 15 homes and vehicles were hit, and they believe the vandalism is gang related.

"We've had no gang activity before," Myers told FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell. "Apparently somebody in the neighborhood upset somebody."

Fulton County Police interview vandalism victims in neighborhood @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/oUCe9qaaeJ — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) June 23, 2017

Several of the spray-painted homes and cars displayed the word "crip" on them.

