Homeland Security raids East Cobb home

- Neighbors in a quiet East Cobb neighborhood said they were shocked to wake up to federal agents surrounding a home in the Chestnut Springs subdivision.

Federal authorities with Homeland Security said agents arrested a man who was inside the home at the time. Authorities would not identify the person arrested, Thursday night, but said he was arrested in connection to an alleged smuggling ring that spans across different states and across the country's border. A spokesperson said the agency typically leads any investigation into smuggling when the scope of alleged criminal activity reaches international areas.

Homeland Security would not disclose what agents believe was allegedly smuggled. Numerous items were seized from the home, though the items were not disclosed. Agents said no harmful substances were found.

Federal authorities directed inquiries in the case to the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Florida. The office would not comment, Thursday evening.

"They have always been fantastic neighbors. To see something like that is very surprising," one neighbor said.

Neighbors said the family was newer to the neighborhood and mostly kept to themselves. One neighbor said the family disclosed they ran a tourism business with boat tours in the Bahamas and even offered them a trip.