Police searching for pickup connected to paintballs

- Several drivers in Cobb County have reported having paintballs shot at them while they were behind the wheel. A search is on for the gunman who police said is putting the safety of everyone on the road in jeopardy.

Within the last two days, there have been at least four cases and in every one, the same scenario: someone is firing off blue paintballs at cars and in one case, a construction worker was hit

Cobb County Police are asking for the public's help before someone gets seriously hurt.

“It sounded like someone threw a rock at my car, almost. Just a loud bang," said Campbell Holmes.

Holmes said he first thought his car was hit when he passed a dark-colored pickup truck driving down Lower Roswell Road toward Waterford Green. It was just before midnight Friday night.

"When I got out and I realized it was a paintball, I had my window down, and so I had feared that maybe if it had gone and hit me in the face, I could have veered into the other lane and hit the other driver, or caused an accident, fatal or something like that,” said Holmes.

FOX 5 News has learned of three other similar cases, cars hit with blue paint, and in one case, a construction worker on Lower Roswell Road was hit in the back with a paintball. It appears all of the cases happened at night, in a five- to eight-mile radius within Roswell and Lower Roswell roads.

“It's crazy. I can't believe someone would want to do that. It just seems really stupid to me,” said Holmes.

Looking back, he said he is happy something worse did not happen, especially since he normally leaves his doors off.

"It may seem fun at first, but you know when you kill someone doing that, it's not, I don't know how you could live with doing that,” said Holmes.

Police said they believe the same vehicle was involved in all the incidents. The construction worker mentioned earlier told police he got a really good look at the vehicle and describe it as a 2-door, older model, dark-colored Chevy Silverado. He also said the truck had a definitive sound of mud tires and the tracks may have been lifted.