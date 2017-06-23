Faculty, students wait for campus carry law to go into effect

- In just a few days, it will be legal to have guns on college campuses in Georgia. Kennesaw State University held two informational sessions Thursday on the restrictions that come along with this law. A lot of faculty members have questions about the new law, but students do not seem to have as many concerns.

Jeannette Jordan was one of many KSU faculty members raising concern over Georgia Campus Carry Law that goes into effect next month.

"You cannot bring guns into the Capitol so the very lawmakers who make this rule for us, won't allow guns in their workplace but guns are in our workplace," said Jordan.

But this is Georgia universities’ new reality. Most of the KSU faculty attended Thursday's information session, but a few students turned out as well. Among them was Jacob Dalton, who recently got out of the Navy and now attends the school. He said he is in full support of the new law.

"If you're in a situation where someone wants to come in the classroom and hurt you, they're going to do that. They're not going to say 'Man, I don't have my conceal carry license, so I guess I can't kill all these people today.' They're not going to say that. You're going to have guys like me, who are trained in using weapons, and been using them for several years who deployed overseas, who intend to use my rights to defend my life if I have to," said Dalton.

The new law will not allow weapons at sporting events, student housing, office spaces, or any space that provides child care. A person bringing a firearm onto campus must have a conceal carry permit and the gun has to be concealed. But for people like Jeannette Jordan, there are still more questions than answers for educators.

"I have large classes, 90 students or more, I can't keep a visual on everyone, see who’s in trouble. If there's any potential problems, this isn't making our classrooms safer, it's making chaos," said Jordan.

Student Preston York said he understands her concerns.

"Yes there are going to be more guns on campus, but you shouldn't know that. And if I'm doing my job you should never know I have a gun on campus," said York.

The law goes into effect July 1.