Police pursue stolen ambulance at a very slow speed

- It was an unusual chase through Bartow County. Authorities said a man stole an ambulance in Clayton County and drove it all the way to Bartow County. That is when police stepped in and tried to stop it.

Bartow County Sheriff's deputies, Cartersville Police, Emerson Police, and Georgia State Troopers all pursued the ambulance on Interstate 75. Dash camera video showed the ambulance heading north with lights flashing, but it was not going at a high rate of speed, for ten miles through the county the vehicle was moving about 20 mph, occasionally going as fast as 40 mph.

Authorities had to use three sets of stop sticks before the tires of the ambulance finally gave out.

"An ambulance has heavy duty tires and that took more of an effort to get the stop sticks to have the effect we wanted it to slow it down," said Bartow County Sheriff's Sgt. Jonathan Rogers.

Sgt. Rogers said the driver, 30-year-old Louis Scrivani, jumped out and took off running. Police went after him and caught him after a short chase. Scrivani was booked into the Bartow County Jail on numerous charges including theft, fleeing police and obstruction. He was also charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault because police said at one point during the chase he swerved the ambulance, almost hitting 2 deputies.

Sgt. Rogers said after the ambulance was stopped, investigators discovered why it was going so slowly.

"The emergency brake was on or activated on the ambulance. He knew how to turn the lights on, but obviously didn't know how to use the emergency brake," said Sgt. Rogers.