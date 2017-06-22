Man dies after shooting in Monroe

- A man is dead after a shooting near Wheel House Lane in Monroe, according to the City of Monroe Police Department.

24-year-old Uylesis Marvin Brown was found with a gunshot wound in the chest, and later died after being transported to Clearview Regional, according to police.

Police were called to the scene just after noon on Thursday. One person is in custody, according to police. The investigation is on-going.

The City of Monroe Police Department asks that anyone with information about this crime contact Lt. J. Mura at jmura@monroega.gov or 678-628-6783.