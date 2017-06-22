Woman indicted for death of 2-month-old baby

Posted: Jun 22 2017 04:26PM EDT

Updated: Jun 22 2017 05:09PM EDT

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Henry County grand jury indicted a Stockbridge woman on Thursday for the death of a 2-month-old girl.

Keanna Keys, 34, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, possession of methamphetamine and possession of alprazolam.

Police were called to a home on Spring Street in Stockbridge on March 30 in reference to an unresponsive baby. Two-month-old Madelyn Roberts was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The police investigation found Keys had ingested methamphetamine and Xanax before co-sleeping with the baby on a couch.  Keys is a friend of the baby’s mother, according to police.

