Tornados Warnings in north Georgia canceled

- The remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy prompted several Tornado Warnings in north Georgia on Thursday.

The earlier warned areas of Cherokee, Pickens, Meriwether, Harris, Bartow, and Cobb counties have since been given the "all-clear."

At 340 p.m., severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located over Sutallee, or 7 miles west of Canton, moving north at 25 mph.

At 346 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lost Mountain Park, or 8 miles northeast of Dallas, moving north at 25 mph.

At 405 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Cataula, or near Hamilton, moving northeast at 25 mph.

At 426 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hobgood Park, or 7 miles southwest of Canton, moving northeast at 25 mph.

All the warnings were canceled a little before 5 p.m. The FOX 5 Storm Team checked around with police, fire and emergency managers in the warned areas, but there have been no reports of damage yet in those areas.

