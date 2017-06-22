Teen arrested in Roxbury Drive shooting case

- An 18-year-old was arrested after a man was shot and killed on Roxbury Drive in Riverdale, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

28-year-old Errol Meekins died as a result of the shooting, and detectives say they determined Jamauri Jones was responsible, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, and police believe the shooting was a retaliatory act after a physical altercation between Jones and Meekins weeks earlier.

Police say the earlier altercation involved allegations that Jones stole Meekins' wallet. Authorities believe that Jones fired a series of shots at Meekins, which ultimately resulted in his death.