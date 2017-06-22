VIDEO: Tornado touches down near Birmingham

- Video shows an apparent tornado touching down near Birmingham, Alabama, causing damage to the area. NOTE: videos may be raw, unedited, and include foul language.

Two tornado warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service in Alabama, where Gov. Kay Ivey says the threat of severe weather hasn't let up as remnants of a tropical storm push inland.

One of the warnings was issued around 1 p.m. CDT Thursday in Jefferson County near Birmingham. The other was for Tuscaloosa and Bibb Counties. The weather service indicated that damage was likely from a possible twister near Birmingham, noting radar signaled there was debris in the air.

FOX 5 Atlanta is monitoring this severe weather as it heads towards north Georgia. Much of Alabama remains in flood warnings as well.

Jim Stefkovich, a meteorologist with the Alabama Emergency Agency, said Cindy dumped three to six inches of rain on coastal Alabama with up to 12 inches in some spot. More rainfall was expected through the day.

Social media video of the reported tornado and other damaged surfaced Thursday afternoon.