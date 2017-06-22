Newnan quadruplets turn 6-months-old

- A rare set of naturally-conceived quadruplets recently turned 6-months-old, and they are all in good health.

Last year, on December 16, Kortney and Justin Miller "defied odds" when they welcomed Brandon, Brayden, Bryant and Kenlee at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. The "Miller Quads," three boys and a girl, were delivered at 29 weeks, each weighing only three pounds.

With a one in 700,000 chance, the babies’ mother was the first woman to ever deliver quads at the local hospital.

“We are so excited and blessed to have four healthy babies," Kortney said back in December.

Six months later, Kortney said her quads are full of love and laughter.

"Just went to the doctor for their six month check-ups," Kortney told FOX 5. "They are good and healthy."

According to Piedmont Healthcare, the babies have figured out their hands and feet, they're teething and starting to try and sit up.

"They just amaze me more and more every day," Kortney told the hospital.

The Millers also have a 4-year-old son, so the family of seven stays very busy.

"I must say, this momma is worn out," Kortney told FOX 5.

Piedmont Healthcare shared a photo of the Miller Quads on their 6-month-birthday.

The hospital’s “quad squad” started planning for the infants’ arrival when Kortney was four months pregnant. Multiples run in Kortney’s family, but the quadruplets are a first.

