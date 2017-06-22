More Tropical Rain on the Way

A shield of steady rain covering north Georgia early this morning is a sign of another soggy day ahead - with tropical rain coming through in waves. The moisture is connected to Tropical Storm Cindy, which made landfall before 5am this morning 30 miles WSW of Lake Charles, Louisiana with 40 mph maximum sustained winds. It will weaken quickly now that it is onshore.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy will still affect our local weather into Saturday. With the remnant circulation steering north of Georgia from late Friday into Saturday, we may get some severe storms that include damaging winds. For today, severe weather is not expected for us. But several rounds of tropical showers and downpours will happen from morning through afternoon and evening.

Localized flooding may become an issue today where rainfall totals can be as high as 1"-2". Most areas will not measure a full inch of rain.