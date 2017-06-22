Video shows deadly hit and run of teenager

- Police officers in Henry County confirmed late Wednesday they are questioning a person of interest in a deadly hit and run involving a teenager.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows 16-year-old Tasia Gartener and her friend running across State Road 81 in McDonough just before she was hit Monday night.

The first girl, crosses successfully and waits.

Then Tasia lets a car to her left pass and then enters the roadway and is struck by a car from her right.

Police said the car they are looking for should have substantial damage.

Police believe that car is a 2007 or 2008 Honda Fit.

It could be either silver or gray in color.

The family is hoping the person involved will come forward.