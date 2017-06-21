Atlanta city employees to get pay raise

- Many city employees in Atlanta can expect bigger paychecks after a City Council vote Wednesday. The vote amended the budget for the 2018 financial year.

It means the minimum wage will increase to $13-an-hour for about 360 city employees.

That is well above Georgia’s $5.15 minimum wage and nearly doubles the federal amount of $7.25.

Officials also approved a starting salary increase for city firefighters.

City employees at pay grades 19 and above will also receive a 3-percent salary adjustment.

This excludes those with salaries of $150,000 and above.

These changes will go into effect July 1.