Mableton man sentenced for attacking stepdaughter

Posted: Jun 21 2017 11:27PM EDT

Updated: Jun 21 2017 11:35PM EDT

MABLETON, Ga. - The Cobb County District Attorney said a Mableton man will spend a decade behind bars for attacking his stepdaughter.

Gregory Schmeelk, 51, was charged with aggravated assault, family violence, and reckless conduct.

Police said he fired a gun at his 23-year-old stepdaughter with a handgun back in March of 2016.

Officers said Schmeelk had been drinking and arguing with his wife before he chased his stepdaughter outside and fired several rounds in her direction.

