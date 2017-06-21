Mableton man sentenced for attacking stepdaughter

- The Cobb County District Attorney said a Mableton man will spend a decade behind bars for attacking his stepdaughter.

Gregory Schmeelk, 51, was charged with aggravated assault, family violence, and reckless conduct.

Police said he fired a gun at his 23-year-old stepdaughter with a handgun back in March of 2016.

Officers said Schmeelk had been drinking and arguing with his wife before he chased his stepdaughter outside and fired several rounds in her direction.