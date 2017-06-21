Police arrest robbery suspect by identifying her work shirt
ATHENS, Ga. - An Athens woman was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at an eastside convenience store earlier in June, according to Athens-Clark County Police.
33-year-old Rosel Renae Brightwell was arrested on Sunday after being identified as a suspect because of the Bojangles work shirt she wore.
Warrants for armed robbery and aggravated assault were issued for Brightwell in connection with the Murphy Express alleged robbery on Lexington Road.