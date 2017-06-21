Officials: Letter with white substance found in north Buckhead parking garage
ATLANTA - A letter with a white substance was found in a vehicle in a parking deck near North Stratford Road in north Buckhead, according to the Atlanta Fire Department.
Officials say this is a HAZMAT situation, and that they do not know how the letter got to that location. The parking deck was evacuated and authorities are investigating.
Authorities have not released who the letter was addressed to or where it came from.