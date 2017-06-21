Commissioners 'freeze' Fulton County property tax levels

- The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to "freeze" property tax assessments at the 2016 levels after receiving community backlash for the 2017 rates and increases.

The resolution was proposed by Chairman John Eaves, and brings relief to the more than 360,000 property owners who saw increases in Fulton County.

"Our vote will allow all people, regardless of their zip code, to keep their homes by giving them time to adjust to rising property values over time," said Eaves in a press release sent to FOX 5.

The Fulton County Board of Assessors will have time to re-calculate the 2017 tax digest, and will notify taxpayers within 30 days of the new notices.

Fulton County residents voiced their concerns at three emergency town hall meetings, and packed other commissioner’s meetings and a state senate committee hearing. More than 1,000 people signed the Tax-Freeze Petition.

The board that sets property evaluations in Fulton County got an earful.

"There is dagum little communication of important issues to the citizenry," said another outspoken resident.

More than 60,000 properties across the county saw increases of an excess of 50 percent.

"Last year I paid $629.39 in property taxes. This year you are asking me to pay $3,414.46," said another in attendance at the meeting.

And for others, the tax struggle is emotional. One woman who owns a small property has seen the impact of large properties constructed around hers.

"It's not a mansion like anything else in the neighborhood," said the woman. "My husband was killed several years ago in an accident. I have wonderful memories of him in that house, and I don't want to have to leave."