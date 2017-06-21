Large amounts of drugs, guns seized from DeKalb County residence

- DeKalb County officials seized large amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, other narcotics, and guns while executing a search warrant, according to a post on the DeKalb County Police Department's Facebook page.

The search warrant was executed at a residence off of Lawrenceville Highway, and three people were arrested in connection to the search, according to authorities.

18 firearms were recovered after being concealed throughout the residence, and some of then were reported as stolen, according to police.