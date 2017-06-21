Escaped inmates to make first court appearance in GA

- The inmates accused of killing two Georgia corrections officers are expected to go before a judge Wednesday morning.

Authorities captured Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe in Tennessee last week, and they're now back in Putnam County, facing a long list of charges. That list includes two counts of murder, motor vehicle high jacking and felony escape.

The two men are accused of fatally shooting corrections officers Sergeant Curtis Billue and Sergeant Christopher Monica on board a prison transport bus last Tuesday.

Officials said the inmates then carjacked a driver near the scene and later the same afternoon, broke into a house and stole food and clothing. According to investigators, Dubose and Rowe later ditched the car and stole a truck.

The pair ended up in Tennessee where authorities said they tied up an elderly couple and held them hostage for three hours in Bedford County.

Finally, Rutherford County deputies spotted the fugitives in the elderly couple's stolen black Jeep, which sparked a 10-mile chase. The escapees crashed the Jeep and then took off running. Deputies said they tried to steal another vehicle, but a homeowner held them at gunpoint with the help of a neighbor before authorities took them into custody.

Law enforcement agencies raised $130,000 in reward money for information leading to their arrests. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said he's confident the people who aided investigators will receive compensation.

Sills also said he expects the two inmates to face the death penalty.

Prior to last week's incidents, Rowe and Dubose were already in prison for armed robbery and other crimes.

Dubose and Rowe are expected to face a Putnam County judge at 8:30 a.m.