Mayor wants to turn Atlanta Streetcar over to MARTA

- Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed wants to turn over operations of the Atlanta Streetcar to MARTA. The Mayor said both sides agreed it is the right thing to do.

The Streetcar operates on a 2.7-mile route and has been plagued with problems. Mayor Reed is aware of the safety issues, accidents, and low ridership, but said the Streetcar is now on the right track.

“The Streetcar has had more than 1.5 million riders, it's in the black. I think that now that the Streetcar has had 6 months without an accident, it's a terrific time,” said Mayor Reed.

Mayor Reed said turning over all operations of the Streetcar to MARTA just makes sense.

“Because of MARTA's history of service and its talent, we think this is the right thing to do considering we're funding the MARTA system $2.6 billion,” said Reed.

The Atlanta Streetcar has been rolling through the city for almost 2 and a half years. Some people like Karbriya Freeman, have never set foot on it.

“I don't really understand where it goes, I don't know how it works,” said Freeman.

While others like Jim Voris think it is a nice addition to the city.

“Sometimes it's fun to not have to worry about where to get off or get on, and have a tour of the city,” said Voris.

Voris thinks turning over operations to MARTA would be the best route.

“Organizations should do what they're set up to do, the city doesn't have any experience running transit. It's a great way to handle it,” said Voris.

Mayor Reed said there are still a few things to work out, but hopes to have the Atlanta Streetcar transferred to MARTA within the next 2 months. He said the next step is to expand the Streetcar route to connect to the Atlanta Beltline.