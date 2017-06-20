Clayton County gas station clerk shot

- Clayton County Police hope someone recognizes the young armed robber caught on camera shooting a Chevron gas station clerk.

"This attack was unprovoked. A person like this is a threat to anybody, especially when you just walk right in and shoot someone for no reason. We need tips on this one, even if the person wants to remain anonymous, they can still identify him," said Sgt. Ashanti Marbury.

According to detectives, surveillance video shows the gunman walk into the Tara Boulevard store at 2:30 a.m. and ambush the clerk near the door.

The gunman shot the clerk and forced him to go behind the counter to open the cash register, according to Marbury.

Clayton County Police responded approximately twenty minutes later and found the victim unresponsive.

Police did not release the victim's name, but his colleagues said he was shot in the side of his torso and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for surgery.

Frequent customers were upset to hear the popular clerk was shot, but grateful to hear he was still alive. Now, they are just hoping for news of an arrest.

"This guy is just a menace to society. He should just surrender and accept the consequences for his actions. He's got to have a conscience and come forward. He's got to. But if he doesn't, hopefully, someone who knows him will," said customer Randy Calhoun.