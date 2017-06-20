Mom goes on crime spree with kids in tow

- One Jefferson mom went on a 24-hour crime spree earlier this month.

"She hit up the same Kroger twice in a matter of hours," Jefferson Police Chief Joseph Wirthman told FOX 5. "Some of the things she tried to steal...beer and crab legs."

Then police said the woman went to a Dollar General. The store is three-doors-down from the Jefferson Police Department.

"She is seen on surveillance video going into the manager's office multiple times," Wirthman said. "She took prescription medication, debit cards, checks and more."

What makes matters worse, Wirthman said the woman had two kids with her at all three of her stops.

"If you're without a job and stealing baby formula or food for your family, some people might be able to rationalize it," Wirthman said. "But when you're stealing beer and crab legs, that's not for your kids, that's for you."

Wirthman told FOX 5 he believes this woman has committed similar crimes in the past.

"We are hoping someone will recognize the car she was driving or will recognize her so we can get her off the streets," Wirthman said.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity is asked to call the Jefferson Police Department.