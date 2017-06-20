POLLS CLOSED: GA's 6th Congressional District runoff

- Most polls have closed in the 6th Congressional District runoff between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff as of 7 p.m. Two polls in DeKalb County will remain open until 7:30 due to some technical issues.

Election officials for a Georgia county in the 6th Congressional District said two polling places will stay open late after an equipment problem delayed the start of voting.

State officials said polling places at Livsey Elementary School and Holy Cross Catholic Church received the wrong equipment for checking in voters.

“Well because a mix-up with the [electronic books and batteries] the electronic poll books for Holy Cross went to Livsey and vice-versa,” H. Maxine Daniels, director of Voter Registration and Elections for DeKalb County. “So, when the poll manager opened this morning, they were not able to create cards to vote on the voting machines.”

DeKalb County officials said the problem was resolved by 7:30 a.m. but they want voters to have a full 12 hours to cast ballots in the runoff between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Daniels said the poll managers followed protocol offering paper provisional ballots until the issue was fixed, but because some voters felt uncomfortable doing so.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Gregory Adams signed an order Tuesday afternoon keeping polls open until 7:30 p.m. at both locations. Other polling places in the district, which includes portions of Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties, close at 7 p.m.

"The process in Georgia requires anybody who votes in extended hours to vote on paper which would allow us to back those votes out in the event of a court challenge of that extension," said Daniels.

Those provisional ballots will not be counted until Monday.

Daniels said they saw a 30-percent turnout for Early Voting alone, but will not have solid numbers of turnout until after all the polls close Tuesday night.

Election officials said voting has been moving smoothly at polling sites in Georgia's closely-watched House election.

Richard Barron, director of Fulton County's registration and elections, said the state's most populous county is on pace to have around 36,000 people come through when polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. He said about 16,500 people had already voted by 12:30 p.m.

Barron said there have been a couple of voting issues, but it's nothing that would derail having final results in by 11 p.m. He said one of the most common complaints has been from poll workers canceling people's absentee-by-mail ballots at polls.

In the April 18 general election, state officials reported polling machines used to check in voters at one precinct in Johns Creek weren't working properly, but the problem was resolved.

As voting got underway in Georgia's closely-watched Congressional race, the state's chief elections official posted a video on social media urging voters to head to the polls and "wear your peach voting sticker with pride."

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp said in the Facebook video Tuesday morning that Georgians' right to vote for their public officials should never be taken for granted.

Either Republican Karen Handel will claim a seat that's been in her party's hands since 1979 or Democrat Jon Ossoff will manage an upset that will rattle Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Their matchup in Georgia's 6th Congressional District has become a proxy for the national political atmosphere and a test of GOP strength early in Donald Trump's presidency.

As the most expensive House race in in U.S. history goes into voters' hands, President Trump has taken to Twitter to weigh in on the closely-watched election.

In one early Tuesday tweet, Trump criticizes Democrat Jon Ossoff, saying he'll raise taxes, is weak on crime and "doesn't even live in district." Ossoff lives in Atlanta, south of the suburban district. He has said the address is close to Emory University, where his fiancee attends medical school.

In another tweet, Trump praises Republican Karen Handel as a hard worker who will fight for lower taxes, great health care and strong security.

Trump barely won the district in November, giving Democrats an opening once Republican Tom Price resigned the seat to join the president's Cabinet as health secretary.