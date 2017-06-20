Teens pretending to ‘fundraise' rob elderly man

- DeKalb County Police are searching for a group of teenagers who preyed on the kindness of an 80-year-old man while pretending to "fundraise" for sports.

Authorities advise others to be on the lookout for this scheme. Police said the teenagers solicited for money outside the Aldi on La Vista Road, and approached an 80-year-old man for cash.

The report said the teenagers were seeking donations for a "basketball team." Police said as the senior reached into his wallet to grab a dollar, they bumped into him and ambushed him.

"When he was distracted, one of the other young men grabbed the wallet from him, and they ran off with his wallet," said Shiera Campbell, spokesperson for DeKalb County Police. Investigators are still searching for surveillance video at that shopping center.

The family of the senior citizen said the victim was okay after the ordeal.

Police advise kind strangers to always ask for proof of an organization when strangers approach you for donations, and be wary of your surroundings.