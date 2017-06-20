Heavy rains causes flooding through metro Atlanta

- An afternoon of heavy rains prompted a Flood Warning for a portion of metro Atlanta Tuesday afternoon.

App users: View full article

Related VideoView Larger

Gwinnett County’s Swiftwater Rescue Team was called into a business Tuesday afternoon to help employees get out of work after their parking lot flooded.

It happened in the 6800 block of Mimms Drive near Button Gwinnett Drive around 1:30 p.m. Firefighter said a combination of heavy rains and blocked drains created waist to chest deep water in the parking lot.

RELATED: Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday morning

About 27 people had to be helped from the building. The rescue team was able to take most out the front of the building where there was only ankle deep water.

No one was injured, but several vehicles appeared stranded in the flood water.

The rain in Gwinnett County was so bad the Gwinnett Braves postponed their game Tuesday night against the Charlotte Knights. It will be rescheduled as a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 21 starting at 5:05 p.m.

Related VideoView Larger

In Atlanta, traffic was crawling as motorists avoided becoming swamped along flooded streets. FOX 5 News spotted several roadways covered with water especially at Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive.

Officials are warning afternoon commuters to allow extra time and pack extra patience as delays are likely expected into the early evening hours. They are advising people to use caution along flooded roads.

RELATED: Wind, rain buffeting northern Gulf Coast