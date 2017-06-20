Magnitude 3.2 earthquake reported in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. - A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported in Augusta, Georgia late Tuesday morning.
Initial earthquake intensity now adjusted up to a 3.2 magnitude - epicenter in Augusta @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/WD63YC4Oyg— Joanne Feldman FOX 5 (@JoanneFOX5) June 20, 2017
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 11:15 a.m, 6km southwest of Augusta.
The "shake map" indicating where weak vs. light vs. moderate shaking felt from Augusta quake @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/p1xzzmoNjN— Joanne Feldman FOX 5 (@JoanneFOX5) June 20, 2017
A number of FOX 5 viewers reported feeling the earthquake.
"Me and my dogs felt it here in Gainesville," Amanda Marsh said on our FOX 5 Atlanta Facebook page.
Kathy Price said she heard it in Martinez.
"I was outside," Price said.
Others reported feeling the earthquake in National Hills, Monroe, Fort Gordon, Grovetown and Thomson.