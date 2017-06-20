Magnitude 3.2 earthquake reported in Augusta

- A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported in Augusta, Georgia late Tuesday morning.

Initial earthquake intensity now adjusted up to a 3.2 magnitude - epicenter in Augusta @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/WD63YC4Oyg — Joanne Feldman FOX 5 (@JoanneFOX5) June 20, 2017

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 11:15 a.m, 6km southwest of Augusta.

The "shake map" indicating where weak vs. light vs. moderate shaking felt from Augusta quake @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/p1xzzmoNjN — Joanne Feldman FOX 5 (@JoanneFOX5) June 20, 2017

A number of FOX 5 viewers reported feeling the earthquake.

"Me and my dogs felt it here in Gainesville," Amanda Marsh said on our FOX 5 Atlanta Facebook page.

Kathy Price said she heard it in Martinez.

"I was outside," Price said.

Others reported feeling the earthquake in National Hills, Monroe, Fort Gordon, Grovetown and Thomson.

View more information on the earthquake here