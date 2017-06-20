Magnitude 3.2 earthquake reported in Augusta

Posted: Jun 20 2017 11:52AM EDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 12:27PM EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported in Augusta, Georgia late Tuesday morning. 

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 11:15 a.m, 6km southwest of Augusta.

A number of FOX 5 viewers reported feeling the earthquake. 

"Me and my dogs felt it here in Gainesville," Amanda Marsh said on our FOX 5 Atlanta Facebook page. 

Kathy Price said she heard it in Martinez.

"I was outside," Price said. 

Others reported feeling the earthquake in National Hills, Monroe, Fort Gordon, Grovetown and Thomson.

View more information on the earthquake here

