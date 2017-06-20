Tropical storm warning issued for Louisiana's Gulf Coast

- A tropical storm warning has been issued for a section of Louisiana's coast as a weather system approaches from the Gulf of Mexico.

The warning is in effect from Cameron, Louisiana, to Intracoastal City.

The system's maximum sustained winds early Tuesday are near 40 mph (64 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says some slight strengthening is possible before the system reaches the coast, either late Wednesday or Wednesday night.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the system was centered about 265 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana and about 355 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, moving northwest at 10 mph.

Estimated rainfall for next 48 hours....6"-9" with some isolated 12"+ along Gulf Coast from LA to FL panhandle! @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/gE8DO9guTr — Joanne Feldman FOX 5 (@JoanneFOX5) June 20, 2017

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Bret is moving along South America's northern coast. Its maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (64 kph) with weakening expected to begin later in the day.