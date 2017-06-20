GA police officer saves wheelchair-bound man from burning home

- An Oakwood police officer saved a wheelchair-bound man from a burning home early Monday morning.

Just as Corporal Jason Crowder was about to get off work, a 911 call came in about a man trapped inside a home on Shawnee Drive.

"It was heavy black smoke," Crowder said. "The flames were toward the back of the house."

Knowing there wasn't much time, Crowder reacted.

"I went in and found him on the floor," he said. "Dragged him out."

By the time the fire department arrived, everyone was out of the home safely.

"I didn't want the hero title, honestly," Crowder told News Radio 106.7's Christy Hutchings. "I'm just doing my job. They can call me a hero, but I don't think I am."

Crowder said he didn't do anything that any other officer wouldn't have done.

Two dogs also had to be rescued from the fire, and firefighters were able to save them. Everyone is expected to be fine.