Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday Morning

Our unsettled weather pattern is only turning wetter as tropical moisture from a developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico spreads across the southeastern U.S. Some areas picked up 2"-4" (with localized amounts up to 6"-7"!) last night. Adding an additional 1"-3" can create flash flooding.

Areas of rain and non-severe thundershowers will begin to cover more areas along and south of the I-20 corridor throughout the morning. Areas north of a Rome-Canton-Gainesville line are less likely to get much rain today.

The tropical moisture is connected to a system that, as of early Tuesday morning, was still not a tropical depression or tropical storm, but is likely to become one. The forecast path brings the eventual Tropical Storm Cindy onshore late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning along the Gulf Coast between Louisiana and Texas. Despite the center of circulation coming onshore so far west of our area, most of the rain is happening on the east side of the center. And the plume of tropical moisture will continue to be a factor in rainfall across the southeast for a few days.