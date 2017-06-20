Break-in attempt at gun store in Lawrenceville

By: Marissa Mitchell

Posted: Jun 20 2017 05:42AM EDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 05:44AM EDT

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Lawrenceville police are looking for a suspect after someone drove a piece of construction equipment into a gun store early Tuesday in an attempt to rob the business. 

Officers told FOX 5 the incident happened at the Bulls-Eye Indoor Range and Gun Shop round 3:30 a.m. Police believe someone grabbed a backhoe from a nearby construction site and smashed it into the front of the store.

Although the equipment caused major damage, the owners said no guns or ammunition were stolen. There's another gate protecting the store behind the glass.

Investigators plan to rely on surveillance video to track down the person responsible.

