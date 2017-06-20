Break-in attempt at gun store in Lawrenceville

- Lawrenceville police are looking for a suspect after someone drove a piece of construction equipment into a gun store early Tuesday in an attempt to rob the business.

Officers told FOX 5 the incident happened at the Bulls-Eye Indoor Range and Gun Shop round 3:30 a.m. Police believe someone grabbed a backhoe from a nearby construction site and smashed it into the front of the store.

.@FOX5Atlanta on scene where someone drove construction equipment into gun shop in Lawrenceville. Nothing stolen, per police pic.twitter.com/Z3UdLrwjKs — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) June 20, 2017

Although the equipment caused major damage, the owners said no guns or ammunition were stolen. There's another gate protecting the store behind the glass.

Owners of gun store have to spend thousands on repair after someone ran backhoe into bldg to try & steal from it, per police @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/rFkqU0mNPM — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) June 20, 2017

Investigators plan to rely on surveillance video to track down the person responsible.