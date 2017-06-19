DeKalb County non-profit targeted by vandals

- A local non-profit that helps feed kids has been targeted by vandals. Two of their delivery trucks have been damaged and are now out of commission.

When Art Threats pulled up to the central kitchen of Feed the Kids in Dekalb County, he saw the window of his newest delivery van shattered. There was glass on the pavement and in the van. He says it's not the first time. The van was parked right next to the food truck that already had a smashed windshield. "I've replaced the window on the food truck 3 or 4 times," says Threats who runs the non-profit.

Threats says the vehicles are an integral part of Feed the Kids. They're used to deliver food to at-risk kids at nearby apartment complexes. "We feed on a daily basis about 150 kids, and during the summer about 1000 a day," says Threats.

Threats says last month, while he was inside the kitchen working, crooks broke into his car parked right outside the front door. "They got into my glove box and took my firearm," says Threats.

Threats plans to add a fence in the lot so his vehicles are more secure. He says he tries not to be discouraged, and vows to push on. "I made a promise to the Lord that I'm going to feed these kids, that's our goal and that's what we intend to do," says Threats.