Voting information for 6th District Runoff

- The much anticipated 6th Congressional District runoff between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff is Tuesday.

Not every voter is eligible to cast a ballot in Tuesday’s runoff. Only those who live within the 6th Congressional District can vote. Click here to view a map of the district.

While Early Voting has shown a heavy turnout already, the polls are still expected to be packed on Tuesday. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but some polling locations will be in a different location for this election.

In Fulton County:

View the Fulton County Sample Ballot

Here are some precinct changes:

Alpharetta High School now votes at St. James United Methodist Church located at 3000 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta 30009

Ocee Elementary now votes at Dolvin Elementary located at 10495 Jones Bridge Road, Johns Creek 30022

State Bridge Elementary now votes at Johns Creek High School located at 5575 State Bridge Road, Johns Creek 30022

Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church now votes at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church located at 10250 Haynes Bridge Road, Johns Creek 30022

Summit Hill Elementary now votes at Birmingham Falls Elementary located at 14865 Birmingham Highway, Milton 30004

Cogburn Woods Elementary now votes at Hopewell Middle School located at 13060 Cogburn Road, Alpharetta 30004

Manning Oaks Elementary now votes at Alpharetta Library located at 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta 30009

River Eves Elementary now votes at Esther Jackson Elementary located at 1400 Martin Road, Roswell 30076

Elkins Pointe Middle School now votes at Mimosa Elementary located at 1550 Warsaw Road, Roswell 30076

Hillside Elementary now votes at Johns Creek Environmental Campus located at 8100 Holcomb Bridge Road, Alpharetta 30022

Abernathy Arts Center now votes at Sandy Springs Christian Church located at 301 Johnson Ferry Road, Sandy Springs 30328

Dunwoody Community Church now votes at Life Center Ministries located at 2690 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody 30338

For a full list of Fulton County precincts in this runoff, click here.

In Cobb County:

View the Cobb County Sample Ballot

Here are some precinct changes:

Congregation Etz Chaim now votes at East Cobb Government Service Center located at 4400 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30068

Pope High School now votes at Hightower Trail Middle School located at 3905 Post Oak Tritt Rd, Marietta, GA 30062

Mt Zion Methodist Church now votes at Dodgen Middle School located at 1725 Bill Murdock Rd, Marietta, GA 30062

Temple Kol Emeth now votes at Fullers Recreation Center located at 3499 Robinson Rd, Marietta, GA 30068

For a full list of the Cobb County precincts click here.

In DeKalb County:

View the DeKalb County Sample Ballot

Elections officials have released a full list of the precincts open Tuesday. That list can be found by click here.

Voters should double check their voting station, poll location, and other vital information before heading to the polls on the Georgia Secretary of State's "My Voter Page" at www.MVP.SOS.Ga.Gov or by calling 404-612-7020.