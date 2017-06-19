Violent carjacking injures Uber driver

- An Uber driver was hospitalized after she was hit with the door of her own car during a carjacking.

It happened on Father's Day morning at the Shell Gas Station on Cascade and Utoy Springs Road, just after 9 o'clock. Uber Driver Patricia Billingsley said she was cleaning her windows and had her keys on the seat.

South Fulton County residents Soujourner Marble Grimmett watched the ruthless act unfold as she was driving to church.

"She, unfortunately, hit the ground really hard. She hit her head on the ground, all I knew to do was help her, so I dialed 911 and embraced her," Mrs. Grimmett recalled.

Driver Billingsley was treated at Atlanta Medical Center South Campus.

Fortunately, surveillance video at the Shell Gas Station captured the heartless crime.

The Shell managers said they have signs up warning customers to be alert, plus they have hired security and pay $25,000 a month. They believe state laws should be changed to make the punishment stiffer for juveniles repeat offenders.

Fulton County Police have not found the 2008 blue Chevrolet Equinox, nor have they made any arrests.