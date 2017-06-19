2 charged after body of missing Alpharetta teen found

- Authorities said two people have been charged with killing a teen who was reported missing in Alpharetta. The teen’s body was later found in central Georgia.

Hali Karlan, 20, of Roswell, and Derian Flores, 19, of Norcross, were charged with first-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Elijah Smith

Smith's body was found Friday afternoon dumped in a wooded area about thirty yards off a road in Twiggs County.

"It's disturbing to think someone would shoot a 16-year-old, then drive the body more than 100 miles away," Alpharetta Officer Jason Muenzer said. "We got a tip that led us to that area. The person who gave us the tip also told us who was responsible for the murder."

Smith was last seen by his mom Tuesday at the Extended Stay of America Hotel on Old Milton Parkway.

"From what we understand Karlan and Flores drove to the hotel, picked Smith up, then they all rode to a nearby area," Muenzer said. "That's when Smith was shot and killed inside the car."

Karlan is being held in the Fulton County jail without bond. Flores is in the Polk County jail on an unrelated charge.

Authorities do not yet know the motive for his slaying.

