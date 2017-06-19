Tex McIver moved to Alpharetta Annex

- Claud "Tex" McIver, a prominent Atlanta attorney indicted in the shooting death of his wife, is being moved from the Fulton County Jail.

McIver, who remains in custody without bond, has been transported to the Alpharetta Annex.

McIver was charged with malice murder and six other counts in the September 25, 2016 shooting death of his wife, Landa Diane McIver.

RELATED: Tex McIver speaks out : 'The facts aren’t coming out'

The case has been in the headlines since the death of Diane McIver. Her husband insists a gun he was holding in his lap went off accidentally while both were riding in a family vehicle.

Prosecutors suggest McIver killed his wife intentionally over money.

RELATED: Lawyers for Tex Mciver upset evidence hasn't been turned over