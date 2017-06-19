Second indictment in Tara Grinstead murder case

Related Headlines Duke pleads not guilty in Grinstead murder case

- A Ben Hill County Grand Jury indicted Bo Dukes on charges of concealing a death, tampering with evidence, and hindering the apprehension of a criminal in Tara Grinstead's death.

Investigators believe Bo Dukes, who was arrested March 3, helped Ryan Duke remove Grinstead's body from her hometown of Ocilla.

Tara Grinstead went missing in October 2005 and was a beauty queen and teacher in Ocilla.

Duke was arrested on February 23, more than 11 years after Grinstead's disappearance, in connection to the case. Arrest warrants for Duke indicate that he used his hands to kill the 30-year-old teacher inside her Ocilla home.

He was indicted on malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary and concealing a death on April 12.

Shortly after Duke's arrest, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation searched for Grinstead's remains at a pecan orchard in Fitzgerald.

A trial date has not yet been set.