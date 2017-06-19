Police search for woman in Northeast Georgia Bank armed robbery

- The Banks County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a woman who authorities say robbed the Northeast Georgia Bank on Highway 441 near Industrial Park Drive.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning the suspect, who is described as a 5'4" while female with blonde hair in her early to mid-30's, robbed the bank while wearing a black bandana.

According to the Banks County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was armed with a shotgun.

She left on foot towards the Days Inn, but authorities say there is a vehicle of interest. The car is a 2006 or 2007 blue-grey Dodge Caravan with a New York license plate.

The suspect was wearing a white t-shirt and brown shorts, she removed her bandana after leaving the bank.

Anyone who has information regarding the vehicle or suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.