Douglasville officers surprise boy with new basketball

- A Douglasville police officer went above and beyond the call of duty for a young basketball player.

Officer Tyler was recently on patrol when he came across a boy, Casey, shooting hoops with a soccer ball.

"He knew that wouldn't work, so he got Casey a new basketball," the Douglasville Police Department said on Facebook on Sunday.

Officers from District One surprised Casey with his new basketball, and then enjoyed a quick game.

"Casey drained one over the sarge," Douglasville police said. "Huge thanks to Casey's mom, Lisa, for allowing us this opportunity."