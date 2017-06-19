Douglasville officers surprise boy with new basketball

Posted: Jun 19 2017 09:45AM EDT

Updated: Jun 19 2017 09:46AM EDT

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - A Douglasville police officer went above and beyond the call of duty for a young basketball player. 

Officer Tyler was recently on patrol when he came across a boy, Casey, shooting hoops with a soccer ball. 

"He knew that wouldn't work, so he got Casey a new basketball," the Douglasville Police Department said on Facebook on Sunday. 

Officers from District One surprised Casey with his new basketball, and then enjoyed a quick game. 

"Casey drained one over the sarge," Douglasville police said. "Huge thanks to Casey's mom, Lisa, for allowing us this opportunity." 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories