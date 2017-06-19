Funeral for Sergeant Christopher Monica, officer killed on prison bus

The funeral for Sergeant Christopher Monica, one of two corrections officers killed on a prison bus last week, will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Monica's funeral will take place in Milledgeville at First United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. His visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said Sgt. Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue were shot and killed by two inmates during a prison transport last Tuesday. The accused inmates, Donnie Roe and Ricky Dubose, were captured following a three-day massive manhunt.

Monica started with the Department of Corrections in October 2009 working as a correctional officer at Hancock State Prison. He was moved to Baldwin State Prison in February of 2011 where he quickly rose through the ranks, being promoted to sergeant.

Last July, Monica joined the Transportation Unit in Milledgeville, Georgia and worked a part-time position at Augusta State Medical Prison.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help Monica's family. It says he had been taking on extra shifts so his wife wouldn't have to work because she was having health issues.

In honor of @GA_Corrections Sgt. Christopher Monica, flags will fly half-staff on June 20, the day of his interment. https://t.co/dNglixr2tA pic.twitter.com/YPOEMkBTfw — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) June 15, 2017

On Saturday, friends, family and fellow officers gathered to honor and remember Sgt. Curtis Billue, who'd been with the DOC since July 2007 stationed at Frank Scott Correctional Facility. About two years later, he transferred to the Georgia Diagnostic Classification Prison.

Sgt. Billue worked at Baldwin State Prison for two years until March 2013 when he joined the Transportation Unit in Milledgeville, Georgia.

