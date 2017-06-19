Scattered storms Monday, some severe

- We are setting up for repeated, daily downpours this week. It starts with an approaching cold front Monday that will result in numerous afternoon and evening storms.

Heavy rain and lightning will be the main impacts, but a couple of storms may reach severe levels with damaging wind gusts - mainly after 2 p.m.

Storms will pass through during the late afternoon and evening and begin to diminish to a few showers (mainly south of I-20) overnight.

Scattered storms on Tuesday should settle around metro Atlanta and areas south as the cold front makes progress southward.

The front will get hung up over Georgia for later this week as tropical moisture from a potential tropical system works across the state. Even though the system is expected to move onshore well to our west, the plume of tropical moisture associated with it could help to ramp up rainfall totals in parts of our area for the second half of the week.

A reminder that you can always remain up to date on everything happening in the tropics at myfoxhurricane.com.

