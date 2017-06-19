Firefighters save woman from burning apartment

- A tragedy was prevented in DeKalb County early Monday morning as firefighters saved a woman from a burning apartment building.

The fire broke out just after midnight at the Oak Tree Villas complex, which is located off of Memorial Drive.

Responding firefighters were told there was a woman trapped in a downstairs unit. The 45-year-old was disoriented by the smoke and unable to find her way out.

Officials told FOX 5 firefighters went into the apartment and were able to retrieve the woman. She suffered smoke inhalation, but didn't need to be taken to the hospital.

The blaze damaged or destroyed 18 units, leaving a total of 35 people, including 15 children, homeless. The Red Cross is on scene, assisting the displaced victims.

It appears the fire broke out in a stairwell. Fire investigators are trying to determine a cause.