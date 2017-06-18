Sheriff expects GA escaped inmates back in Putnam Co. this week

- Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said he will personally bring escaped inmates Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe who were captured in Tennessee Thursday, back to Georgia.

“Hopefully I will get to put the cuffs on them here and take them to death row one day,” said Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills.

Authorities said the pair somehow overpowered two armed corrections officers inside a prisoner transport bus. Sheriff Sills said Dubose and Rowe killed Sergeant Christopher Monica and Sergeant Curtis Billue with their own weapons and took off.

After a three-day massive manhunt across several states, the pair were captured in Tennessee. Sheriff Sills said the pair are expected to be back in Georgia sometime this week and will face a Putnam County judge for their first appearance. Dubose and Rowe face two counts of murder, motor vehicle hijacking and felony escape and will likely face the death penalty, according to Sheriff Sills.

"If you meet the crime you can look forward to us trying to send you to the death chair,” said Sheriff Sills adding that the inmates face the crime in every way possible.

11p: Putnam Co Sheriff tells me GA inmates captured in TN expected back in Putnam Co this week-Expected to face death penalty @FOX5Atlanta

Sheriff Sills said the case will likely go to a grand jury in September.

During the three-day massive manhunt, $130,000 dollars were raised as a reward for information that led to the arrest of the escaped inmates.

Sheriff Sills said all the agencies who donated to the reward must decide together, but he is confident the money will be paid to the individuals, possibly multiple people who assisted law enforcement in the capture.

“We are going to access the situation, find out who is entitled to it and if somebody is entitled to it or if several people are entitled to it, I will see to it, to my best that those people get paid,” said Sheriff Sills.

