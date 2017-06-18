Large turnout from early voters for 6th District seat

- Early voting is over for the 6th Congressional District seat. Poles open Tuesday for the runoff election. But, campaigning will not stop until the poles close Tuesday night.

Georgia's Secretary of State shows more than 140,000 people voted early in the district. That includes the 36,000 people who did not vote in April. Both campaigns tell us they will work until the end to get even more people to the ballot box.

"The leaders for the bikers for trump just was in our neighborhood knocking on doors and just invited us down here today so brought my family down," said Chris Hummel. "And they couldn't say no because it was father's day."

In another part of District 6 today, Jon Ossoff held a campaign lunch with his father Richard for the holiday. He says they have thousands of volunteers knocking on doors.

"We are doing everything we possibly can to get the message out and get people to the poles," said Richard Ossoff.

To find your voting location and check out sample ballots for the runoff election check here: http://sos.ga.gov/index.php/elections/sample_ballots_for_april_18_2017_special_election2