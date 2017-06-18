Police: One dead, one arrested in shooting

- A man is dead and another was arrested after a shooting on Delk Road, according to the Marietta Police Department. Antrell Hicks-Davis was shot one time in the abdomen, and was pronounced dead after being transported to Kennestone Hospital, according to police.

The incident occurred around 10:00 am on Sunday, and police responded to a call from Raheen Stingley, who told police he shot a man in the hotel parking lot, according to police.

Stingley told investigators that he and Hicks-Davis were in an altercation based on the woman he is in a relationship with, according to police.

Police say that Stingley was arrested and booked into the Cobb Adult Detention Center and is charged with felony homicide-murder.