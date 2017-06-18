Beyoncé's dad confirms twins are here

- Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles has confirmed via Twitter that the singer has given birth to her twins.

Sunday morning, Mr. Knowles congratulated his daughter in a tweet that read, "They're here!#beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday."

According to TMZ.com, the babies were born this past week but are still in the hospital due to a "minor health issue."

However, mum's the word from the parents and their reps, even though several reports are flying that the much-anticipated twins have made their arrival.

Beyonce's relationship with her father has been strained in the past.

As usual, the Carters are tight-lipped about their personal lives and waited years to release footage of their wedding and weeks to confirm the birth of daughter Blue Ivy, who is now 5.

They announced she was pregnant with twins in an Instagram post in February. The pregnancy forced Beyonce to bow out of the Coachella music festival in April.

Representatives declined to comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

