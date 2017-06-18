Northside Hospital introduces Born a Brave program

- Starting on Father’s Day, every baby born at Northside Hospital will be welcomed with a tiny “Atlanta Braves” beanie and a matching Braves Country birth certificate.

The Born a Brave program is part of the Atlanta Braves and Northside Hospital partnership at SunTrust Park.

The Braves will supply 24,000 of the caps monogrammed with the Braves script “A.”

Northside Hospital, which delivered more than 20,000 babies in 2016, will distribute the beanies to each of their three locations in Sandy Springs, Cumming and Canton.

Families can share the cuteness on social media by using the hashtags #BabyBraves and #NorthsideBaby.

